Tennessee husband charged with strangling wife to death

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee found a 40-year-old woman strangled to death and have arrested her husband.

Columbia Police say 42-year-old Richard Aaron Ludwig has been charged with first degree murder and aggravated domestic assault resulting in death.

At about 5:20 p.m. Friday, patrol officers responded to a home on Sam Davis Road and found the body of Barbara Irene Ludwig. Detectives determined that her death was the result of strangulation.

Richard Ludwig has been lodged in the Maury County Jail.

Police continue to investigate the death.