100 Black Men of West TN to host annual Scholarship Benefit Gala

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization brings back an annual program for students in the Hub City.

The 100 Black Men of West Tennessee has announced its 26th annual Scholarship Benefit Gala.

The organization funds the Book Buddies reading program, family mentoring and 21st Century Scholars program.

The program mentors a total of 15 young men of different ages, and organizers say they couldn’t do it without the community’s help.

“We would like to thank the public, the general public, the supporters, the sponsors who continue year after year to support us in this great effort,” chapter president Jerry Woods said.

The organization will hosts its 26th annual gala at 7 p.m. Dec. 28.