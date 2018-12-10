Beulah Yvonne Mathia

Beulah Yvonne Mathias, age 64 passed away on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital with her lovBeulah Yvonne Mathiaed ones. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. in the Westside Church of Christ in Brownsville, TN, with Bro. Jeff Horton officiating. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 from 11:00 A.M. until the service time at 1:00 P.M. at the Westside Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Samuel and Beulah Thomason; two brothers: Samuel Ferdinand Thomason III and Michael Thomason; and one sister: Bessie Norwood.

She is survived by her husband of 22 and ½ years, Mr. Daniel Lease of Stanton, TN; three sons: Justin Mathias of Stanton, TN, James Lease (Amanda) of Bells, TN, Justin Lease (Magan) of McKenzie, TN; three daughters: Susan Goodman (Bobby Lynn) of Brownsville, TN, Wendy Taylor (Jamie Grimm) of Brownsville, TN, Ashley Aguirre (Alfredo) of Jackson, TN; one brother: Edward Thomason (Pam) of Bells, TN; four sisters: Mary Tucker of Brownsville, TN, Barbara Robinson (James) of Ellisville, MS, Sylvia Hart (Charles Goodman) of Alamo, TN, Marty Fite of Medina, TN; five grandchildren: A.J. Coulston (Meghan), Samantha McDonald (Sean), Austin Taylor, Kyler Taylor, Nathan Lease; three great-grandchildren: Brantley McDonald, Lane Coulston, Madilynn McDonald; and three special relatives: Ms. Harlie Marie, Lucca and Lady.