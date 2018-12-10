A Little More Sunshine Today

Weather Update 7:46 AM —

Good Morning West Tennessee! A cold morning underway with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s! In addition to that, there is also the northwesterly breeze today as an a cold continental arctic air mass slowly slides in from the northern Plains, east-southeastward into the Ohio Valley today( The High Pressure). Aloft there are a pair of upper level low pressures. One of them is Middle/East Tennessee and is part of the old winter storm as it departs. The other is a shortwave dropping southeast across southern Plains, then will rotate eastward across the Old South. The the two are making for a complicated cloud forecast today. However looking at current relative humidity values across the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys. The combination of surface High pressure and dry air moving south from the Ohio Valley aloft should help break the clouds up gradually today. Highs will top out in the low 40s



