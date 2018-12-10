Casey Jones Home and Railroad Museum gets into holiday spirit with “Polar Express” night

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local museum is in the holiday spirit.

Casey Jones Home and Railroad Museum held a Polar Express event, Monday night.

There was a reading of the children’s holiday favorite “Polar Express.”

There were also crafts, activities, hot chocolate and even a visit from Santa.

“Moms and dads are coming together with even one child or two children, you know even grandmoms are coming or mothers and grandmothers and dads and you know, it’s a good family time for everybody”, said Laura Beaver, manager of the Casey Jones Home and Railroad Museum.

Attendees were welcome to wear their pajamas.