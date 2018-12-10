Jackson Fire Department gets new truck

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local firefighters got an early Christmas gift Monday.

The Jackson Fire Department celebrated their traditional push-in ceremony for the newest fire truck added to their fleet.

Interim Fire Chief Darryl Samuels Sr. says in the 1800s, engines were pulled by horses, washed and pushed into the station by hand. They followed that tradition Monday with their new Battalion 1 vehicle.

“It is important because the firefighters hold tradition in the pit of their heart. We are committed to the safety and the environment and the community,” Samuels said.

Samuels says they aim to change out vehicles every 15 years.