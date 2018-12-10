Jackson police see increase in wrecks on 45 Bypass

JACKSON, Tenn. — “In the last 90 days, we’ve had 30 traffic collisions here at the bypass and I-40,” Chief Julian Wiser with the Jackson Police Department said.

Chief Wiser says most of the wrecks are happening in the construction zone. “Most of the wrecks are occurring when they’re turning left or right to get onto I-40,” he said.

Before WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with Chief Wiser Monday morning, a crash happened on the bypass. Several ambulances were on scene and police directed traffic as they cleared the wreck, just adding to the statistics of wrecks happening on the bypass during the construction.

Capt. Jeff Shepard says the confusion happens when the light changes from a green arrow to just a solid green light.

“It’s a high-volume traffic area for sure. Whenever you get that many cars going through the same place, wanting to turn different directions, it gets congested,” Capt. Shepard said.

Chief Wiser says these wrecks aren’t just fender benders. “Of those 30, 27 result in injury, and you know, high collision, a lot of property damage in the wrecks. it’s concerning.”

And the department worries things could get worse.

“I’m afraid, if it continues, we could have a fatality up here,” Chief Wiser said. “We’re coming up on the holidays, and we don’t want that to happen.”

Police say they need drivers to be alert and pay attention to their surroundings.