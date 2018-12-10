Local Salvation Army gives back during holiday season

JACKSON, Tenn. — Normally the Salvation Army opens up holiday donations before Thanksgiving, but this year they had to start two weeks later.

“This season is going well. However, due to some rule changes and things like that we are $40,000 down this year,” said Lt. Cheryl Moynihan with the Salvation Army.

Lt. Moynihan says she’s thankful though for all the volunteers who have been able to help out.

“The volunteers are wonderful. We couldn’t do this without them,” Lt. Moynihan said. “The weather has been a little crazy, so this past Saturday we had some bad weather come through, and so that really negatively affected the bell ringing.”

“It’s not bad today at all,” Salvation Army volunteer June Wamble said. “The sun’s come out and it’s warmed up a little bit, so that’s not bad.”

Wamble and her church have been volunteering, and she says it’s a great experience.

“You see people and you smile at them and you smile back, and they greet you and it’s just a good experience,” Wamble said.

The Salvation Army has several projects where people can give back to those in need, such as The Angel Tree Program.

“Our Angel Tree Program has been around for many years,” Lt. Moynihan said.

There are many locations around Jackson that have these Angel Trees. If you are interested in donating for a child, just grab their name off the tree. It has all their information listed.

Those donating should drop off all donations by Dec. 11.

The bin is already filled to the top at the Old Hickory Mall location.

Leaders with the organization say they’re thankful people are able to make a difference this holiday.

Lt. Moynihan says they have been getting a lot of community support with upcoming donation events.