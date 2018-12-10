Monday morning fire destroys mobile home in Crockett County

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A mobile home fire leaves a woman without a home just ahead of the holidays.

A fire destroyed a mobile home Monday morning on Bailey Road in Gadsden.

Fire officials say they believe the fire may have started in the bedroom.

Assistant Chief Kevin Taylor with the Gadsden Fire Department says an elderly woman was in the home when the fire started. Taylor says she was able to get out of the home and alert neighbors.

“She seems to be OK, but she’s had a little bit of smoke inhalation,” Taylor said.

The woman’s age and identity have not been released.

Fire officials say they don’t believe the fire is suspicious.