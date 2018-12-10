Mugshots : Madison County : 12/07/18 – 12/10/18

1/37 John Ford Simple domestic assault

2/37 Kelsey Lyons Theft under $999

3/37 Antania Spencer Shoplifting, resisting stop/arrest

4/37 Antwuane Rucker Simple domestic assault



5/37 Billy England Violation of probation

6/37 Brent Rees Violation of community corrections

7/37 Candy Hill Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/37 Charles Bradley Violation of community corrections, violation of probation



9/37 Charlie Via Possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/37 Chet Pryce Aggravated domestic assault

11/37 Cody Maness Violation of probation

12/37 Dominique Walker Aggravated domestic assault



13/37 Hannah Thomas Shoplifting

14/37 Hassan Norris Shoplifting

15/37 Heather Via Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

16/37 Jasmine Bond Shoplifting, failure to appear



17/37 Jennifer Bishop Assault, possession of methamphetamine, resisting stop/arrest

18/37 Jeremy Hill Violation of community corrections

19/37 Jessie Moody Failure to appear

20/37 Joseph Haines Schedule II drug violations



21/37 Jovan Gibson Driving on revoked/suspended license

22/37 Krisondra Lee Failure to appear

23/37 Kwesi Uqdah Driving on revoked/suspended license

24/37 Lawanda Cole Violation of probation



25/37 Mauro Rivera Cruz Leaving the scene of accident, driving while unlicensed

26/37 Otis Taylor Simple domestic assault

27/37 Paul Chandler Driving on revoked/suspended license

28/37 Rachael Reynolds Violation of probation



29/37 Raneisha Johnson Failure to appear

30/37 Richard Hudgings Shoplifting

31/37 Rodreguz Cockrell Driving on revoked/suspended license

32/37 Royland Muse Sex offender registry violations, failure to appear



33/37 Shomari Peterson Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

34/37 Shunidarius Snipes DUI

35/37 Stacey Mays Simple domestic assault

36/37 Stanley Chandler Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



37/37 Tracee Crews Shoplifting











































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/07/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/10/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.