Sunny Skies with Warmer Weather on Tuesday

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Monday, December 10th

Ice has finally melted in West Tennessee where it accumulated over the weekend, but it’s been cold! Today was the third day in a row that we’ve had highs in the 30s! A warming trend will finally get West Tennessee out of the below-forty-degree weather over the next few days with a couple more dry days ahead. However, rain won’t stay away for the whole week – the second half of the week could be quite wet.

TONIGHT

Skies will gradually get clearer tonight, but with little to no wind overnight that means two things.

We could see some fog develop in low-lying areas near river basins in West Tennessee and Temperatures will be well below freezing with overnight lows in the upper teens and lower 20s!

Be ready for a bitter cold start to Tuesday!

Mostly sunny weather, and winds from the southwest, should allow us to finally get out of the 30s and warm up into the upper 40s and lower 50s on Tuesday afternoon. It’ll be a dry day but rain isn’t too far behind. Scattered showers are forecast to return for most of the second half of the week – especially from Thursday through Saturday.

