Thomas Suddeath

Mr. Thomas Suddeath, age 86 passed away on Friday, December 7, 2018 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at 1:30 P.M. in the Poplar Corner Baptist Church Cemetery in Bells, TN, with Bro. Justin Moreland officiating.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Ray and Audrey Warren Suddeath; and one brother: Earl Suddeath.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Susie Pipkin Suddeath of Jackson, TN; two sons: Ricky Suddeath of Muskegon, MI and Terry Suddeath of Jackson, TN; one daughter: Kathy Kirk (Kevin) of Bells, TN; two sisters: Mary Adkins of Paris, TN and Nell Mathias of Beech Bluff, TN; seven grandchildren: Brad Smith (Megan) of Medon, TN, Katrina Bennett (Brandon) of Oakfield, TN, Heather, Heidi, Alex, Kody, Kory; and four great-grandchildren: Kaydyn, Breanna, Sarah and Blakely.