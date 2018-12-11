1 in custody after report of gunshots in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police say one person is in custody after a report of gunshots Tuesday afternoon in east Jackson.

The Jackson Police Department responded Tuesday afternoon to Park Ridge Drive for a report of gunshots, according to the Jackson Police Department.

One person was taken into custody near the intersection of North Parkway and Dr. F.E. Wright Drive. No injuries have been reported.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.