Children Christmas shop with Jackson Police

JACKSON, Tenn.–Children hung out with cops Tuesday night, but for a good reason!

Members of the Fraternal Order of Police paired with 20 children from the Boys and Girls club.

Each kid was given $250 to spend on toys with a maximum of $50 going towards electronics.

They picked out Chirstmas gifts at the Walmart in North Jackson and had a chance to create a special bond with police officers in the community.

“They get to have wonderful smiles on their faces and songs in their hearts and they get to get the things that they would like to have for Christmas and they don’t have anybody to say ‘I cant afford it’ or ‘you cant have it’ so it’s a beautiful night for them and we are so appreciative of that,” said Sabrina Anderson, Executive Director of Boys and Girls Club.

This was the first year Fraternal Order of Police and the Boys and Girls Club teamed up.