Company recalls 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean sausage links

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky-based company has recalled around 29,000 pounds of frozen Jimmy Dean sausage links due to possible contamination with pieces of metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Monday.

The frozen, ready-to-eat sausage links were produced and packaged on Aug. 4, 2018, according to an announcement from the USDA.

The specific products are 23.4-oz. pouches of “Jimmy Dean HEAT ’n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey” with a Use By date of Jan. 31, 19. The product bears case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 19085” on the back of the product packaging.

These items were shipped to an establishment in Tennessee where the product was further distributed to retail stores.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

See the USDA recall announcement here.