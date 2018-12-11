Goodwill hosts job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Goodwill conducted a job fair for those hiring all positions at multiple locations across West Tennessee.

Officials say the job openings included a variety of jobs, skills and people needed by prospective employers.

The Goodwill Career Solutions Center in south Jackson hosted the job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

They hope to fill more than 100 positions in Madison, Gibson, McNairy, Haywood, Henderson and Chester counties.

Organizers say Goodwill is committed to helping put people to work throughout West Tennessee with a mission of changing lives through education, training and employment.

Find more information at giveit2goodwill.org.