JMC Education Vision committee looks at issues ahead of school board meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson-Madison County Education Vision committee met Tuesday night.

Superintendent Eric Jones also talked about a reading program and new security cameras.

School leaders also heard from several companies about the proposed private-public partnership.

“Building buildings is a long process but it’s something we gotta start looking at doing because we do have some buildings that would cost less to replace than to fix,” said Kevin Alexander, JMC School Board chairman.

The school board’s next meeting is Thursday.