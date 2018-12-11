Funeral services for Lawrence Richard Pack, Jr., age 53, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 11:00 am at Browns Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Brownsville, TN. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Pack passed away on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday, December 14, 2018 from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Pack will lie in state Saturday morning, December 15, 2018 at Browns Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Brownsville, TN from 10:00 am until time of service.