Local attorney charged after 2017 crash

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local attorney is facing felony charges after a December 2017 crash injured a Bethel Springs man.

Angela Hopson, 40, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless driving, driving on suspended or revoked license, and other charges.

Hopson was booked into the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex. She has since been released.

Court documents say Hopson hit a car, leaving a Bethel Springs man seriously injured.

Court documents say Hopson was driving recklessly and erratically at the time of the crash. Court documents also say she was speeding at the time.

Hopson is an attorney based in Madison County.

Records show her law license was suspended in September after allegations that she failed to maintain proper contact with an incarcerated client. According to the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility, Hopson’s failure to communicate with her client caused the defendant and his family to file complaints with a judge in a criminal case.

Her license was suspended for 30 days, with a two-year probationary period to follow.