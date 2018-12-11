Milan taxpayer could see possible property tax increases after special board meeting

MILAN, Tenn.–In Tuesday night’s Milan Special School District Board meeting, the agenda made room for just one item, voting to ask for a property tax increase.

The proposed increase was put on the table to cover necessary renovations to schools in the Milan Special School District.

“I’m all for bettering our school system, but I think we need to sit down as a community and see what we can come up with as far as doing the renovations without possibly having to raise taxes,” said taxpayer Shereka Phinnessee.

“You did not give the opportunity to the public to say, ‘hey they are increasing taxes,” said Milan Special School District board member Gregory Horton.

“We have held public meetings, we have had some participation, we have not had much participation,” said Milan Special School District Chairman Will Ownby.

Horton proposed holding off on voting on the property tax increase until a town hall meeting could be held but that proposal was voted down.

“You make sure when someone is trying to rush something, you give it to the public and regardless to the public, and up until tonight they will learn and be prepared in the future,” said Horton.

The board members then made a motion to go forward with voting to raise property taxes by an additional 35 cents per $100 of assessed value, which passed in a 4 to 3 vote.

“It went from $1.8774 to $2.23,” said Ownby.

Phinnessee said the increase will do more harm than good.

“You may have some that have to choose between are they going to eat today, or are they going to be able to get their medicine,” said Phinnessee.

“It’s going to affect everybody, I’m not sure about affecting any class more than another because this is strictly related on a property tax appraisal,” said Ownby.

The proposal for the tax increase will now go to the state legislature to be approved by lawmakers in Nashville.

Ownby says if approved, the property tax increase is projected to go into effect sometime next year.