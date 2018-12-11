Mugshots : Madison County : 12/10/18 – 12/11/18 December 11, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/12Diaz Luis Rivera Forgery Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Alexander Henley Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Anthony Blaylock Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Benjamin Presson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Brandy Austin Violation of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Edward Newhouse Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Janet Woods Criminal simulation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Kim Griffin Smith Criminal simulation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Leonard Harris Jr. Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Mata Jefferson Forgery Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Michael Cannon Aggravated assault, vandalism, interfere with emergency call Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Nakisha Hutch Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/10/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/11/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore