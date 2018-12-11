Mugshots : Madison County : 12/10/18 – 12/11/18

1/12 Diaz Luis Rivera Forgery

2/12 Alexander Henley Violation of community corrections

3/12 Anthony Blaylock Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/12 Benjamin Presson Violation of community corrections



5/12 Brandy Austin Violation of conditions of community supervision

6/12 Edward Newhouse Simple domestic assault

7/12 Janet Woods Criminal simulation

8/12 Kim Griffin Smith Criminal simulation



9/12 Leonard Harris Jr. Violation of probation

10/12 Mata Jefferson Forgery

11/12 Michael Cannon Aggravated assault, vandalism, interfere with emergency call

12/12 Nakisha Hutch Shoplifting

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/10/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/11/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.