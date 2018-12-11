Roy Lynn Leggett

Roy Lynn Leggett, age 88 passed away on Monday, December 10, 2018 at his home in Brownsville, TN. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home, with Bro. Barry Presley and Bro. Jimmy Douglass officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M. in the Brownsville Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his parents: George Wesley and Beatrice Ellis Leggett; three brothers: George Wesley Leggett Jr., Billy Leggett and Alvis Leggett; and three sisters: Leona Broadstreet, Dorothy Holcomb and Evelyna Clark.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mrs. Vaida Bonnie Leggett of Brownsville, TN; two daughters: Bonnie Lynn Killen and Debbie Jewel Young, both of Brownsville, TN; one sister, Dean Davis of Ripley, TN; one grandson, Daniel Shane Stephens and one great-grandson, Daniel Shane Stephens Jr.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Calvary Baptist Church of Brownsville, TN.