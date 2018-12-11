Sharp Warm Up Today!

Weather Update 7:45 AM —

Good morning West Tennessee. A freezing fog advisory will continue this morning until 10:00 AM. Temps, as expected this morning started off very cold, in the teens in some locations, this morning. Surface high pressure is now to our south, with upper level charts showing a broad ridge developing west of the Mississippi River. The combination will keep skies clear today, and mount a very nice recovery with temperatures climbing to around normal at 50° this afternoon.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

