CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Some West Tennesseans can expect to lose power later this week.

The Tennessee Valley Authority has scheduled a planned outage that will affect Gibson Electric Membership Corporation members in Alamo, Maury City, Crockett Mills and Friendship.

The outage will begin at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and last until 2 a.m.

This is the second of two outages planned by the TVA to make equipment repairs.