Union City police seek man in car theft

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Union City police search for a suspect in connection with a stolen vehicle.

Police say the suspect has been identified as Glenn Twining.

Twining is accused of stealing a 2005 tan Nissan Altima from Huck’s in Union City.

The owner says he left the car unlocked and running as he went into the store, and it was gone when he came back out.

The stolen car has a Tennessee license plate of 9B1-4V5, with a cracked front windshield and a “Blue police funds” sticker on the back left corner of the trunk.

If you have information, call the Union City Police Department at 731-885-1515.