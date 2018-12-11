Warmer on Wednesday, Becoming Breezy

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Tuesday, December 11th

Finally, for the first time since December 2nd, temperatures in West Tennessee returned to the 50s in some spots. Our warming trend has only just begun with our high temperatures warmer day-by-day this week. That is, until a low pressure system moves in returning rain and some cooler weather to West Tennessee late this week.

TONIGHT

Skies have been sunny and clear throughout the day but clouds will return to West Tennessee overnight. Winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour will keep temperatures above freezing and only in the middle to upper 30s at the coolest point of the night.

Clouds with some sunshine filtering through will come across the sky on Wednesday with temperatures warming up to the middle and upper 50s during the afternoon. A bit breezy at times but mostly dry with rain forecast to return on Thursday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including how much rain may fall, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

