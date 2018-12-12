4th annual winter fest kicks off at local school

JACKSON, Tenn.–Local children enjoyed an annual winter fest Wednesday.

Jack and Jill of America and the Boys and Girls Club hosted their 4th Annual Winter Fest at Issac Lane Elementary School. Children in Kindergarten through third grade enjoyed a cupcake walk, ring toss, basketball, lollipop pools and free hot-dogs and chips.

“Just to see the smiles on their face and we try to do it around Christmas time or close to Christmas so that they can have something different to do,” Betty Brown, President of Jack And Jill of America Inc.

Jack and Jill’s next event will be a soup donation to local soup banks in J

anuary.