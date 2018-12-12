Betty D. Holifield passed away on December 9, 2018. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday December 12, 2018 at 2:00 pm in the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with burial to follow in Ridgecrest cemetery. Bro. Mark Cagle will officiate the service.

Mrs. Holifield was born December 13, 1937 in Madison County, TN. to the late John Ward Harris and Bernice Cherry Harris. She was a longtime member of Malesus Baptist Church and was the former treasurer of the Golden Rule Sunday school class. Mrs. Holifield was a graduate of Northside High School Class of 1956. She retired from Sears after 30 years employment starting in the Catalog department and was working in automotive department at retirement.

Mrs. Holifield was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 29 yrs. O.D. Holifield in 2000. They owned O.D’s restaurant up until his retirement in the 80’s and previously ran the Dairy dream and the Chat N Chew.

She was also preceded in death by a brother Glenn H. Harris of Henderson, a stepdaughter Sherry Davis of Jackson, a stepson Wayne Holifield of Memphis, and a step great grandson Jaylan Morris of Jackson.

She is survived by her 3 children that she loved greatly, a daughter Wanda Hudson (Bobby) 2 sons Joe Frye (Tina) and Anthony Frye; 3 grandchildren, Amy Taylor (Cody), Amber Cupples (Dustin) and Casey Frye (Drew). 4 Great grandsons Abel Taylor, Gavin Cupples, Bryce Cupples and Trejan Woods. 3 great granddaughters Kendall Longmire, Kyrstin Merriweather and Triniti Woods, 7 step grandchildren, Stacey, Holly, Kevin, Steven, Sandra, Johnny and Christopher. A total of 8 step great grandchildren, one neice Julie Harris, one nephew Mark Harris and a sister in law Sylvia Harris of Henderson.She is also survived by very special friends Joann Smith and Sarah Case which she loved dearly.

A visitation with the family will be on Wednesday from 12:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.