Body of local missing man found after 3-day search of remote area of Henderson Co.

LEXINGTON, Tenn.–Early Wednesday morning rescue crews continued their search for 39 -year-old Rocky Wilson, who leaders with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department said he went missing Saturday morning.

Sheriff Brian Duke said Wilson’s body was found around noon, Wednesday not far from where his vehicle was found on Black Bottom Road.

It was on the south side of Black Bottom Road, very close to Beach Lake,” said Sheriff Brian Duke of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

“We GPS’ed that at about .59 miles so you know, a little over, nearly 6/10 of a mile from his car and it was a on the other side of the road from his car,” said Sheriff Duke.

EMA Director Drew Cook of Henderson County said rescue crews started their search in another area the first two days.

“We did some work on the south but most of our work was on the north the first day,” said EMA Director Drew Cook of Henderson County.

Cook said once rescue crews began looking on the south side of Black Bottom Road is when their search came to an end.

“About two hours give or take into the search once we got teams on the grounds and into the woods, we did have a successful find,” said Cook.

Cook said although Wilson’s body was found, he was still able to give closure to Wilson’s family.

“Its encouraging to us to know that we helped give this family some closure so their not wondering where their loved one is,” said Cook.

The cause of Rocky Wilson’s death is unknown as of now but his body has been taken to Nashville for an autopsy for more information.

Then Henderson County Sheriff’s Department said it would like to thank the multiple local fire departments, rescue squads, emergency management and law enforcement agencies that helped them in the search for Rocky Wilson.