Hardin Co. man indicted after pipe bomb found

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hardin County man accused of making a pipe bomb is now facing federal charges.

Jonathan White, 40, is facing five counts, including manufacturing, possessing and transferring an explosive device.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was notified in August of threats made on social media by White.

The release says agents later determined that White might be in possession of an explosive device.

White met with undercover agents and gave them a pipe bomb, the release says.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Special Operations Division rendered the device safe, and White was taken into custody without incident.

He was initially charged at the state level with possession of a prohibited weapon prior to being indicted federally.

If convicted, White faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.