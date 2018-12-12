Haywood football recognized at Brownsville city council meeting

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Football is a big part of the Haywood County community, so when the Tomcats succeed on the field, the town doesn’t take it lightly.

Last night, the city of Brownsville publicly recognized the Haywood football team at their council meeting for their accomplishments this year.

To say that the 2018 season was a good one would be a massive understatement. The Tomcats finished the year as state runners up in Class 4A with a record of 10-5. Haywood entered the postseason as a #2 seed coming out of Region 7, and then powered their way to Cookeville before falling to Greenville.

Mayor Rawls also issued a proclamation last night as a form of congratulations to Coach Hookfin and the Haywood team.