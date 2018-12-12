Funeral services for Henry Lee Melson, age 85, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, December 15, at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery in Humboldt, TN. Mr. Melson passed away on Monday, December 10, 2018 at Mission Convalescent Home.

Visitation and Family Hour will begin Saturday morning, December 15, 2018 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.