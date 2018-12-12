Increasing Clouds And Breezy Today!

Weather Update 8:45 AM —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We’re starting the morning off above average for the first time in quite some time! A cold front will gradually move south into the area, but the front wont have much in the way of rain with it however. Main deal will be the clouds through this afternoon. The southerly wind will however help pull temps through the low 50s today. Later tonight the initial front will dissipate and then a warm front will focus up along a new low pressure developing along the Red River Valley. That will set up waves of rain that begin by Thursday morning west, then more widespread rains for all of West Tennessee by Thursday afternoon.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

