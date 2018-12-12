Jackson-Madison County library receives state grant to preserve historic documents

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County library received a state grant to preserve historic documents from the Hub City.

The public library received a $1,200 grant Wednesday to continue archiving documents from the city of Jackson.

The grant will go toward preserving records from the Jackson Fire Department, Griffin Funeral Home, Hollywood Cemetery, and the James Driver Railroad.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett says preserving these records helps the state move forward.

“This is our history, and I tell people that if we don’t respect our history, we understand where we’ve been and what we’re about, then we’re going to repeat the failures of the past. We can’t learn those lessons that we need to learn,” Hargett said.

The grant will go toward getting archival boxes and other items to preserve those historical documents.