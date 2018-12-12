Jackson police need assistance identifying robbery suspect

JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators of the Jackson Police Department are investigating an aggravated robbery that happened at the Dollar General Store located at 1028 Campbell Street.

At 6:45 p.m., Dec. 11, a black man wearing all black was shown on surveillance video robbing the store, according to a news release from the Jackson Police Department.

The release says the suspect handed the cashier a note advising he was armed and that he wanted money from the register. The suspect left the store with an undetermined amount of cash.

If anyone can identify this suspect contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).