Local children get early Christmas thanks to group’s annual effort

BRADFORD, Tenn.–Christmas came early for some children, Wednesday night.

Brad Deming stared giving away bikes to local children for Christmas 4 years ago.

He passed away this year, but thanks to a couple of his friends, they are keeping the tradition going and gave away over 200 bikes.

Wednesday, 19 bikes were given to children at Bradford Elementary School.

The group will go to 11 West Tennessee schools and one foster care organization to give away bikes.

“I loved to be able to put a smile on a kids face during Christmas and nothing will do that like a brand new bicycle and I totally agree with him,” said Anthony Landreth, organizer of the bike giveaway.

The group raises money for the bikes through donations and by sailing and hunting trips.