Lottie M. Henderson, age 94 of Paris passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at Henry County Medical Center. Her funeral service will be Saturday, December 15, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Dr. Jonathan Smith of Fairview Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM Friday, December 14, 2018 and after 9:00 AM Saturday all at McEvoy Funeral Home.

Lottie M. Henderson was born May 13, 1924 in Logan County, Kentucky to the late Albert Briley and the late Minnie Bell Leoimore Briley. She was formerly married to Luther Henderson who preceded her in death on September 2, 1997.

Ms. Henderson is survived by three daughters: Mary F. (Claudus) Smith of Paris, Martha A. Watkins of Versailles, KY and Linda F. Hudgins of Palm Harbor, FL; three sons: Franklin Henderson of Tullahoma, TN, Billy G. (Wanda) Henderson of McEwen, TN and Kenneth L. Henderson of Orlando, FL; thirteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Besides her parents and former husband, Ms. Henderson was also preceded in death by a daughter, Betty L. Fairchild; a son, Ricky J. Henderson; seven sisters: Thelma Raymer, Ruby Spicer, Rosie Brinkley, Grace Briley, Clarabell Copas, Cora Briley, and Christine Briley; and five brothers: Leonard Earl Briley, Walter Briley, Howard Briley, Creed Markham, and George Markham.

Ms. Henderson was a homemaker and sitter with the elderly for many years.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.