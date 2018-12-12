Mugshots : Madison County : 12/11/18 – 12/12/18

1/18 Michael Taylor Theft over $1,000

2/18 Brittannie Mcclain Aggravated assault

3/18 Damen Earl Lee Violation of community corrections

4/18 Darron Rogers Schedule VI drug violations, Failure to comply, unlawful drug paraphernalia



5/18 Deett Peery Dennis Theft of property

6/18 Eddie Lee Newble Aggravated domestic assault, violation of probation, failure to appear, vandalism

7/18 Hannah Rose Smith Failure to appear

8/18 Jamarion Snipes Violation of probation



9/18 Jason Mark Todd Failure to appear

10/18 Justin Cody Pillow Theft over $1,000, vandalism, vehicular assault

11/18 Kayla Taylor Theft over $1,000

12/18 Kayla Winston Theft of property



13/18 Keith Huntspon Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/18 Latoya White Shoplifting-theft of property

15/18 Rena Collins Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/18 Rodreckious Woodruff Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation



17/18 William Diffee Violation of community corrections

18/18 William Hahn Driving on revoked/suspended license





































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/11/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/12/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.