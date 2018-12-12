Mugshots : Madison County : 12/11/18 – 12/12/18 December 12, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/18Michael Taylor Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18Brittannie Mcclain Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18Damen Earl Lee Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18Darron Rogers Schedule VI drug violations, Failure to comply, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18Deett Peery Dennis Theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18Eddie Lee Newble Aggravated domestic assault, violation of probation, failure to appear, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18Hannah Rose Smith Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18Jamarion Snipes Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18Jason Mark Todd Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18Justin Cody Pillow Theft over $1,000, vandalism, vehicular assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18Kayla Taylor Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18Kayla Winston Theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18Keith Huntspon Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18Latoya White Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18Rena Collins Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18Rodreckious Woodruff Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18William Diffee Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18William Hahn Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/11/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/12/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore