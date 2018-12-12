Scattered Rain Showers from Tonight Through Saturday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday, December 12th

Isolated sprinkles of rain are reported falling in West Tennessee already, but it’s just the beginning of a series of days with a chance for rain in West Tennessee. Thankfully, temperatures will be warm enough for this to only be rain in the Mid-South.

TONIGHT

Clouds continue overnight, but the chance for rain will increase past sunset with a slight chance for scattered light rain through early Thursday. Temperatures will be mild still with overnight lows in just the middle to upper 40s thanks to winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Keep an umbrella handy tomorrow, just in case! Rain is likeliest in the morning and later tomorrow evening after sunset. Thunderstorms are not likely on Thursday so most of the rain won’t be too heavy. Temperatures will be warming up close to 60°F in the afternoon! Showers will be heavy at times on Friday with the wet weather finally tapering off on Saturday. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, including forecast rainfall totals, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

