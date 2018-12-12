Suspect in two shootings faces new charges

TRENTON, Tenn. — Cameron Banks is a suspect in two different shootings in Trenton in the past year.

“Officers arrived, found the vehicle, located the victim of the shooting and we conducted an investigation into that shooting,” Lt. James Wilson with the Trenton Police Department said.

The most recent shooting happened Sunday morning on East Second Street in Trenton, “We issued a warrant for the arrest of Cameron Banks, for attempted first-degree murder,” Lt. Wilson said.

No one was injured in that shooting.

But, this isn’t the first time Banks has been charged with attempted first degree murder.

“On January 31, 2018, earlier this year, Cameron was involved in another incident, where a victim was injured and taken to the hospital,” Lt. Wilson said.

Banks and his brother Deandre were arrested in Illinois earlier this year on the same charge, attempted first degree murder, in that incident.

Lt. Wilson says Banks was arrested in Jackson on Monday with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task force after Sunday’s shooting.

“As far as this is his second incident in less than 12 month, he’s gonna be looking at some serious time,” Lt. Wilson said.

Once Banks was arrested in Jackson on Monday, he was brought to the Gibson County Correctional Complex where he is being held until his next court date on a $500,000 bond.