Union women’s basketball dominates national polls

JACKSON, Tenn. — As of yesterday, the Union Lady Bulldogs basketball team holds the #1 ranking in every national poll in Division 2. Here are a few reasons as to why.

For starters, the Lady Bulldogs are undefeated at 9-0.

Along with returning seniors Jada Perkins and Tiffany Rechis, Coach Mark Campbell also added a graduate transfer in Morgan Martin, who has already made an immediate impact. To kick off the season, Martin is averaging 17 points and 8 boards a game, making her one of the more elite post players in the Gulf South Conference.

Today she was able to speak on Union’s mentality moving forward as the nation’s top ranked team. While most teams in this situation would focus too much on the pressure that national recognition brings, Martin simply said that the Lady Bulldogs try to stick to their game plan and win one game at a time.

Union will try to get their 10th win of the season tomorrow night as they take on Auburn Montgomery. Tip off for that one in the Fred Delay gym is set for 5:30.