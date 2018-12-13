Camden man faces solicitation charge after undercover operation

MARTIN, Tenn. — A Camden man is charged with solicitation of a minor after an undercover operation Thursday by Martin police.

Investigators with the Martin Police Department made contact Thursday with Norman Lockhart, 47, of Camden, during an undercover operation, according to a release from the department.

As a result of the operation, Lockhart was arrested and charged with sexual solicitation of a minor by electronic means and driving on a revoked license.

Lockhart will be formally arraigned Monday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.