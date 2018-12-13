Hardin County residents prepare for possible flood as the Tennessee River rises

CRUMP, Tenn. — This is the second wettest year on record for West Tennesseans, and some Hardin County residents are getting ready as the Tennessee River rises.

Officials are monitoring the rising river levels, as it reaches a flood stage.

“When we get a lot of rain in East Tennessee is when the flooding here starts five to seven days later,” Emergency Management Agency Director Melvin Martin said.

He says this type of flooding happens about once a year.

“If people have campers in low lying areas, they need to get them out,” he said.

Residents, on the other hand, say they are prepared.

“The fields in the back of us flood before we do,” Harold Rush said, referring to the Coffee Landing bottoms, and not the river cresting to his yard.

That flooding causes problems with the roads.

“Keeps us from getting in and out. So that’s our main issue,” he said.

Just a few miles north of the bridge on Coffee Landing Road is where residents are particularly concerned about the roads flooding. Some come get their trailers and belongings when it reaches 370 feet.

“It crosses the road on Coffee Landing Road going towards 64. The water will cross it, and the Sheriff’s Department will come out and block it,” James Terry said.

Those roads will not be blocked until the flooding starts.

“As far as the campers go, they’re OK. They don’t have to move them,” Terry explained. He said he has lived here his entire life, and this flood is not as bad as some he has seen.

As they watch the levels, James and Paul Terry plan to take advantage of the high water.

“The water is rising, and will rise until Sunday, and we hope to catch some catfish,” James Terry said.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the river stages were at 369.5 feet. It is forecast to crest at 370.2 feet.