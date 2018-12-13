Huntingdon police congratulate Ollie Otter safety winners

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Five students were recognized Wednesday after drawing the winning posters in a seat belt safety contest.

Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley and officers with the Huntingdon Police Department recognized the winners from Huntingdon Primary School who won the “Make It Click” poster contest last month.

The winners, Mia Villalobos, Hailey Foster, Harley Chandler, Marcie Mitchell and Joe Carter, represent their classes in the contest.

Mayor Kelley presented each winner with their own trophy.

Winners were selected by Dr. Emily Ezell.