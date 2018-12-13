Int’l Rockabilly Hall of Fame presents “A Rockabilly Christmas”

JACKSON, Tenn.–A special Christmas concert allowed many to listen to great music while also supporting a great cause.

Thursday night, the International Rockabilly Hall of Fame presented ‘A Rockabilly Chistmas.’

Attendees were able to hear from various artists.

Admission to the concert was a toy for a child, which will be donated to help families during Christmas.

“People were asked to bring a gift for a boy or a girl and let them have the most beautiful Christmas they’ve ever had,” said Henry Harrison, the event coordinator.

Entertainment included Sun Studios recording artist Carl Mann, Bluegrass Hall of Famer Wayne Jerrold and Floyd Curtis.