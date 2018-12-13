Jackson-Madison County School board holds last meeting of 2018

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School Board has partnered with the Jackson Police Department for a special project.

“So we’ll be purchasing at least one camera for every school in the district, some schools will have multiple cameras,” said school board Superintendent Eric Jones.

According to Dr. Jones, these new cameras will add an extra layer of security to local schools.

“They’re nice blue lights that kind of give a 360 view of the area.”

The school board plans to make this project one of their short term goals.

“I don’t anticipate a long delay on that we’re ready to get the ball rolling.”

Their long term goals include building new schools in the district.

The Jackson City Council voted to help fund a new school on the University of Memphis-Lambuth Campus earlier this month.

“I think we’ll start knowing around march whether or not we’ll receive all the credits that we need to move forward,” said Jones.

The school board hopes to see ground broken as early as June of next year, but right now they are focused on building a school in the northwest quadrant.

“We’ll start choosing architects and construction managers here in the next month.”

Board members say this new facility would be a great addition to the school district.

“Hopefully in the next three to four months we will be talking to our county commissioners about funding a K-8 in the northwest,” said Dr. Jones.

The next Jackson-Madison County School Board meeting will be held Thursday, January 10.