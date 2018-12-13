Josephine Estelle Mizell Parker

Name: City & State Josephine Estelle Mizell Parker, Henry, Tennessee
Age: 101
Place of Death: Henry County Medical Center
Date of Death: Thursday, December 13, 2018
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 P.M., Sunday, December 16, 2018
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister(s): Bro. Roger Graham, Henry Church of Christ
Place of Burial: VanDyke Church of Christ Cemetery
Visitation: 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Saturday, after 1:00 P.M. Sunday until time of service.
Date/Place of Birth: June 12, 1917 in Mansfield, Tennessee
Pallbearers: David Perry, Stu Archer, Bill Cate, Joe Brown, Darryl Dunn, and Bobby Swayne
 E.E. Mizell and Susie Cannon Mizell, both preceded
 George N. Parker, married: November 8, 1942; preceded: February 20, 2002
Daughters: City/State Janice (Bob) Perry, Paris, Tennessee

Betty Cate, Henry, Tennessee

Joyce Parker, Henry, Tennessee

Mary Malone, Paris, Tennessee

Sons-in-law: Eddie Malone and Don Cate, both preceded
Sons: City/State Elery N. (Ruth) Parker,  both preceded
Sisters: City/State Celeste Parker, Dorothy Diggs, Mary B. Foust, all three preceded
Brothers: City/State Joe Mizell, preceded
Grandchildren: David Perry, Suzanne Perry, Bill Cate, Melissa Dunavant, Betsy Dunn, Jennifer Brown, Amanda Swayne, and James Malone
Great-grandchildren: Fifteen
Other Relatives: Caregivers: Heather Painter, Tanya Bush, and Rachel Ball
Personal Information: Mrs. Parker was a member of Henry Church of Christ. She worked at Salant & Salant formerly of Paris. She was a Homemaker who enjoyed quilting  and crocheting.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to: Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, P.O. Box 111180, Nashville, TN 37222.

 