Josephine Estelle Mizell Parker
|Name: City & State
|Josephine Estelle Mizell Parker, Henry, Tennessee
|Age:
|101
|Place of Death:
|Henry County Medical Center
|Date of Death:
|Thursday, December 13, 2018
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 P.M., Sunday, December 16, 2018
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister(s):
|Bro. Roger Graham, Henry Church of Christ
|Place of Burial:
|VanDyke Church of Christ Cemetery
|Visitation:
|4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Saturday, after 1:00 P.M. Sunday until time of service.
|Date/Place of Birth:
|June 12, 1917 in Mansfield, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|David Perry, Stu Archer, Bill Cate, Joe Brown, Darryl Dunn, and Bobby Swayne
|Both Parents Names:
|E.E. Mizell and Susie Cannon Mizell, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|George N. Parker, married: November 8, 1942; preceded: February 20, 2002
|Daughters: City/State
|Janice (Bob) Perry, Paris, Tennessee
Betty Cate, Henry, Tennessee
Joyce Parker, Henry, Tennessee
Mary Malone, Paris, Tennessee
Sons-in-law: Eddie Malone and Don Cate, both preceded
|Sons: City/State
|Elery N. (Ruth) Parker, both preceded
|Sisters: City/State
|Celeste Parker, Dorothy Diggs, Mary B. Foust, all three preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Joe Mizell, preceded
|Grandchildren:
|David Perry, Suzanne Perry, Bill Cate, Melissa Dunavant, Betsy Dunn, Jennifer Brown, Amanda Swayne, and James Malone
|Great-grandchildren:
|Fifteen
|Other Relatives:
|Caregivers: Heather Painter, Tanya Bush, and Rachel Ball
|Personal Information:
|Mrs. Parker was a member of Henry Church of Christ. She worked at Salant & Salant formerly of Paris. She was a Homemaker who enjoyed quilting and crocheting.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to: Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, P.O. Box 111180, Nashville, TN 37222.