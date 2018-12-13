Lawyer wants prison for East TN detective who beat handcuffed man

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The attorney for a black Tennessee man whose beating by a white sheriff’s officer while he was handcuffed was caught on video says the officer should be fired immediately and then prosecuted.

Lee Merritt told reporters in Chattanooga Thursday that Charles Toney suffered injuries including a collapsed lung and broken ribs when officers arrested him Dec. 3 on an outstanding warrant. In a video posted to social media, detective Blake Kilpatrick can be seen punching and kicking a handcuffed Toney.

Merritt says Kilpatrick should go to prison for the assault and a past history of violence.

Kilpatrick is on desk duty pending an investigation by the U.S. Justice Department. Sheriff’s office spokesman Matt Lea said Thursday the department would have no comment, preferring to “allow the investigative process time to work.”