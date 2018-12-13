Local kids Christmas much brighter thanks to annual “Shop with a Cop” event

MILAN, Tenn.–Local youth had a night to remember.

The Milan Police Department held their “Shop with a Cop” event.

First, the kids had the chance to meet the officers and had a meal with them.

After that, the officers took the kids to Walmart for a shopping spree they would never forget.

“If you can’t be a part of this and get into the Christmas spirit and feel good about your community, there’s something wrong with you,” said

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas.

The kids event got to ride in style to Walmart in the patrol cars with lights and sirens on.