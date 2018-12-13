Locally Heavy Downpours Friday, Slight Chance for T’storms

Weather Update – 3:45 p.m. – Thursday, December 13th

Despite the clouds skies today, with only a few breaks of sunshine, temperatures have warmed up to 60°F in some spots including here in Jackson! Our weather will stay mild through tonight and tomorrow but we’re expecting an increasing chance for scattered showers tomorrow. There’s also a slight chance for a few thunderstorms in West Tennessee on Friday that could bring localized downpours to the Mid-South.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will continue off-and-on through the night in West Tennessee. Winds from the east-southeast will keep temperatures to the upper 40s and lower 50s at the coolest point of the night! Typically, this time of the year features low temperatures in the lower 30s.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will come-and-go throughout the day on Friday with locally heavy rainfall. It’ll still be warm, despite east-northeast winds with afternoon temperatures peaking in the middle to upper 50s! Showers will gradually taper off by Saturday night after leaving 0.50″-1.50″ of rain behind. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on the weekend forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

